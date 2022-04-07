Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $536,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IWP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 857,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

