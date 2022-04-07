Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $88,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $403.57. The stock had a trading volume of 330,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,294. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

