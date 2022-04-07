Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $282.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.