Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,248. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

