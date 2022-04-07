Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

