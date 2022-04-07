Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,349,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,684. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.