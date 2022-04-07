Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Masco traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 73168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.