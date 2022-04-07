Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.00.
Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
