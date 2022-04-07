Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Match Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

