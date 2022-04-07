Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 206,873 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Materialise alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.