Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have commented on MAXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.96 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 308,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.