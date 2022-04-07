M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $168.70

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.70 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.26). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.21), with a volume of 30,140 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £213.95 million and a PE ratio of -76.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

