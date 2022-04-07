McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,011. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

