McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.