McDonald’s (MCD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently:

3/31/2022 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $282.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – McDonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

3/16/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $280.00.

3/10/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MCD stock opened at $251.46 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average is $250.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

