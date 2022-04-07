MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 14,117,646 Shares

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,117,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $0.86 on Thursday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

