Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $4,039.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00265254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024277 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00672546 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.