Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $61.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 226,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,930. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.45, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

