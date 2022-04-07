Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.52

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 13782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

