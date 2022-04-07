Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

