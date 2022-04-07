Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,559,000.

MCHI traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,804,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

