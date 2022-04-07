Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 976.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of PPLT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

