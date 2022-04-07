Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 5,845,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,946. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

