Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 565,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

