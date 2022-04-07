Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $211.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 14.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $211,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.60. 1,328,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

