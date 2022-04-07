Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 422,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $37.13.
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
