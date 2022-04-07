Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after buying an additional 834,678 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter.
IJJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,576. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
