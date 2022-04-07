Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 167,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.