Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 934,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $53.90.

