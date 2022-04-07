Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.85. 404,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $87.39.

