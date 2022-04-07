Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,023,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average of $293.17.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

