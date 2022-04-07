MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

