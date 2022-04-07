Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.94

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.94 and last traded at C$72.83, with a volume of 86478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Get Metro alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.