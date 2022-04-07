Metronome Price Tops $2.64 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Metronome has a market cap of $36.48 million and approximately $37,736.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,980,544 coins and its circulating supply is 13,835,970 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.