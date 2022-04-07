MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CMU stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

