M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BNP Paribas cut M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.