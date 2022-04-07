MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $37.73. 12,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,161. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

