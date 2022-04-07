MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 209,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,928. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

