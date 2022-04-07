MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 183,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

