Michael (Mike) Veverka Sells 688,455 Shares of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Veverka sold 688,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.43 ($13.85), for a total transaction of A$12,686,160.29 ($9,538,466.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services for charities.

