Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 271,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,548,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

