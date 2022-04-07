MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 11th

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 11th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 11th.

NRGD opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $23.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.99% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

