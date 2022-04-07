Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

