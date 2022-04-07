Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after purchasing an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $217.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.08 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

