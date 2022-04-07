MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,478.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,534.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.41 or 0.07431772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.16 or 0.00262231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00772325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00098813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00517251 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00400980 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.