Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.71. Mission Produce shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 926 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $884.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Mission Produce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 75,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

