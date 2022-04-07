Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

