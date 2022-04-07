Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

