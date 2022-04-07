Mithril Price Reaches $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $41.26 million and $13.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011281 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00233911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.