Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,755,471 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.