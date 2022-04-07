Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,755,471 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.06.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
